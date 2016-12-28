Roads are iced up in the Yamhill Valley

Icy roads have been reported throughout the Yamhill Valley this morning. Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution. Portions of some roads are shut down.

The Yamhill Communications Agency has been dispatching numerous law enforcement and medical personnel to motor vehicle crashes as a result of the road conditions.

Driving in the West Valley -- Grand Ronde, Sheridan and Willamina -- is particularly treacherous, with black ice reported on Highway 18 and other area roads.

Today's forecast calls for areas of fog before 10 a.m., then turning partly sunny with a high near 43, according to the National Weather Service. There will be areas of fog after 4 p.m. today; otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 tonight.