Richard "Scott" Pankey - 1968-2018

Richard "Scott" Pankey passed away September 21, 2017, at his home in Albany, Oregon. Scott was born May 8, 1968, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Leo and Ann Pankey. He spent most of his childhood in McMinnville. His teen years were spent racing his PK Ripper and always taking his tricks one step further, even making the paper by bunny hopping sideways over power lines during the construction of Wendy’s. At 18, he joined the Navy and was stationed in Hawaii. He was on the USS Rathburne and part of the A-Gang in the engineering department, ending his enlistment as an MM3. He used that trade for a lifetime career, working many years for National Frozen Foods. Finally, he started his own business, Way Kool Refrigeration. Scott is survived by his mom, Ann Rickerd; step-mom, Vickie Pankey; sisters, Toni Pankey, Tamela Pankey, Teresa (Clinton) Spencer, Bobbi (Tony) Fisher and Tracy (Tracy) Barrera; son, Kasey Shawn Pankey; grandkids, Avia, Kason, Cohen and Penelope Pankey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his dad and numerous other family and friends. For anyone who is feeling suicidal, please reach out. Also, if someone reaches out to you, please get them help and never leave them alone. You are loved and you are worth it. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal...