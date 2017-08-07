Restitution ordered in street racing case
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Denise
Good, let that be a lesson. Public streets are not a race track for idiots that drive cars that have more horsepower than the IQ of their drivers.