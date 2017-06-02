Responsibility for racist hate runs to the top

The fatal act of white supremacist terrorism perpetrated on a Portland train Friday will not soon be forgotten, at least not by anyone who can muster an ounce of compassion.

The horror will reverberate in the news of the day for months, in the hearts of Oregonians for years, and in the memories of surviving victims, relatives and witnesses for time immemorial. There is no solvent powerful enough to cleanse the stain, no drug effective enough to ease the pain.

Paradoxically, but predictably, attacker Jeremy Joseph Christian is just the kind of person to trumpet white superiority and advocate for creation of a pure white homeland. He is exactly the kind of person to demand the opportunity to bask in that superiority, untroubled by anyone of different color, faith, ethnicity, heritage, belief or background.

That is to say, someone emotionally crippled and mentally challenged, undereducated and underemployed, utterly devoid of empathy and compassion. Someone with a long record of trading in crime, violence and hate.

In his mind, if it weren’t for all those people who look, act and dress differently, he would be rising with the cream instead of sinking with the muck. The fault must not lie with him that he is an underling, but with a fate imposed on him by dark and sinister forces from distant points.

Christian began spewing venom at two girls, a 16-year-old African American and a 17-year-old Muslim, the moment he boarded their eastbound train. When three men tried to defuse the situation, he pulled a knife and hacked them on the head and neck, killing two and wounding one.

They have been widely proclaimed heroes, and rightfully so. They were instinctively moved to action, and two ended up paying the ultimate price.

Giving their lives for what’s great about America were 53-year-old Army veteran Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, who leaves three teen sons and a 12-year-old daughter, and 23-year-old recent Reed College graduate Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche of Ashland, who leaves behind grieving parents. Surviving a slash that narrowly missed the carotid artery was 21-year-old Portland State student Michah David-Cole Fletcher, an aspiring poet who finds inspiration in the cause of social justice.

It’s impossible not to lay some of the coarsening of American speech and conduct, especially among the racially charged haters of the extreme right, at the feet of President Donald Trump. Racism, misogyny and bigotry have been made more acceptable by his speech. His ascension to the White House has clearly emboldened maniacs like Christian, who might previously have been content to continue lurking in the shadows.

Tellingly, as virtually every other relevant American leader was expressing horror over the shocking savagery, Trump spent the weekend picking Twitter fights over German cars, Korean missiles, American reporters and European slights.

He took time Monday to recognize Memorial Day, but it wasn’t until Tuesday, following a cascade of criticism, that he finally issued a tepid statement declaring such acts “unacceptable.” And we find that unacceptable.