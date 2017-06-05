By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Report reveals hidden nursing home complaints

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Mac Native 66

Brookdale McMinnville Westside, a 37-bed nursing home operated by Brookdale Senior Living on a site on Southwest Hill Road, has generated 125 substantiated complaints since 2007. Lets try NORTHWEST Hill Rd. Anything North of 2nd St. is North. Anything else is South.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS