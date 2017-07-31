Red flag warning issued for Yamhill County

Yamhill County will be under a red flag warning from 2 Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions. No burning of any type is allowed.

The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 62. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. North/northeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.