Red flag warning issued for Yamhill County
Yamhill County will be under a red flag warning from 2 Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions. No burning of any type is allowed.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today:
Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight:
Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday:
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday night:
Clear, with a low around 62. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. North/northeast wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday night:
Clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Thursday night:
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Friday night:
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.