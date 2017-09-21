Raymond Clay Rasar

1930 - 2017

Raymond Clay Rasar was born July 25, 1930, to Robert and Myrtle Rasar in Snoqualmie, Washington. He went home to the Lord on September 21, 2017. At the time of his passing, he was at home, surrounded by God’s presence and his family.

Ray grew up on a farm near Bow, Washington, and graduated from Burlington-Edison High School. He enrolled in Dakota Bible College in Arlington, South Dakota, and achieved a bachelor’s degree in Sacred Literature.

While enrolled in college, Ray met Evelyn Scoville. They committed themselves to each other and were married June 6, 1953, in Arlington, South Dakota. Ray and Evelyn were married for 54 years and spent their lives in the Lord’s work.

Ray had a busy life while going through bible college. He went home to haul peas in the summer and worked in a cement mixing plant in Huron, South Dakota, while in school. Ray graduated college in 1955 and pastored churches in Wessington, South Dakota, Brandon, Iowa, Stronghurst, Illinois, Bucklin and Scott City, Kansas, and Sheridan, Oregon. Due to health-related issues, he left full-time ministry and worked as a custodian for the Sheridan School District from 1986 to 1999.

Ray enjoyed caring for the grounds around his home outside Sheridan as well as cutting and splitting many cords of wood for winter heating. He was always willing to help others in need. Ray was a member of Amity Christian Church and was active in the work of the Lord until he suffered a stroke in 2011, when he moved to Salem to live with family.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife Evelyn; his brothers, Robert, Earnest and Jim; and sister, Betty Anderson. Ray is survived by sons, Bill (Jodi) Rasar of Sheridan, and Gene (Lori) Rasar of Salem; and daughter, Lin Rasar of Newport. Ray has been blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grand-kids.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at Amity Christian Church, 1305 Goucher St., Amity. Viewing will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. Private family interment at Green Crest Cemetery in Sheridan.

Donations in Ray’s memory to Amity Christian Church can be directed to Macy & Son Funeral Home. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.