June 21, 2017 Tweet

Pressure on Oregon lawmakers to act in final weeks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As new developments this week continue shrouding the 2017 legislative session in uncertainty, local leaders and special interest groups are trying to pressure on Oregon lawmakers to pass a transportation measure.

On Tuesday, more than two dozen mayors, county leaders and mass transit officials from the metro Portland area signed a letter to lawmakers urging them not to leave Salem without having approved a long-term $8.2 billion transportation infrastructure package.

That bipartisan proposal, and top priority for Gov. Kate Brown, is the culmination of almost two years-worth of work that many assumed would've been a done-deal by now. Yet it remains in limbo today, as Democrats, Republicans, environmentalists and others argue over details such as the low-carbon fuel standard.

As a tax measure - which would increase the gas tax and add new levies on car and bicycle sales and impose highway tolls - it needs supermajority support in both chambers.

“We have two choices to preserve our quality of life: we can take action now, or let the challenges deepen as the fixes get more expensive,” the Portland-area leaders wrote. “This is bigger than any one city, county, or metro area.”

The transportation package is separate from the state's budget, but the two have become linked in recent weeks. Some labor unions have threatened to try thwarting the transit plan at the ballot if lawmakers don't raise more revenue from businesses.

One of the only bright spots for the budget shortfall is a $670 million-health care provider tax, which is up for final vote as soon as Wednesday in the Senate and is expected to receive the supermajority it needs to become law. Without it, 350,000 residents could lose health care under the Medicaid expansion.

Democrats, particularly those in the Oregon House, have been exhausting their efforts to close a $1.4 billion budget hole with the help of a big overhaul to Oregon's corporate tax code, but with Republicans’ refusal to support it, the matter is now on “pause” as of Monday.

Continued gridlock over the corporate tax plan has affected other matters as well, delaying a $8.2 billion K-12 education package from final approval until next week, just days before schools enter the new fiscal year, and stalling progress on the state's overall 2017-19 budget that must be balanced by July 10.

On Tuesday, Salem's influential public employee labor unions — Oregon Education Association, SEIU Local 503, Oregon AFSCME — said they can't wait any longer for a more stable revenue stream for education and other public services. They say they've filed initial signatures to proceed on three ballot measures, one of them a scaled-back redo of last year's failed Measure 97 tax proposal, they have in the works for November 2018.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Hanna Vaandering, president of OEA, the state's teachers union, responded to criticism and new research by a local university that government costs in Oregon, particularly employee health and retirement benefits, are notably higher than those of its Pacific Northwest peers.

“We understand that there are issues ... but it is not the fault of current employees,” Vaandering said. “I think these attacks are just another way for them to avoid stepping up and allowing the working class families in Oregon to pass local options and bonds to fund public education.”

Pat McCormick, spokesman for the Brighter Oregon business coalition, says it's “disappointing that government employee unions continue to push for ballot measure battles” rather than working collaboratively to solve the budget woes with both cost containment and new revenue.

John Davis, a former state lawmaker who now represents another business group called Priority Oregon, says he's pleased Salem's Tax Reform Committee has “paused” the discussion and the “Legislature should press the full ‘stop’ button immediately ... Oregonians overwhelmingly rejected a tax on sales last November.”