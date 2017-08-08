Power back on after morning outage in Mac

Electricity blinked off about 6:30 a.m. in the core area of McMinnville and on Riverside Drive, according to McMinnville Water & Light. Service was restored to the 1,000 customers who lost power by 8:30, said John Dietz, engineering and operations manager.

The outage was not related to the recent spate of hot weather, which has increased use of fans and air conditioners, Dietz said.

Rather, he said he suspects that a breaker failed in a substation. Workers were still investigating the exact cause as of 11:30 a.m.