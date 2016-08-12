Pot decision appealed to commissioners
Comments
Rotwang
I'd bet that these same complainers would be OK with a strictly wine-selling business in the same location.
Seabiscuit
"I'd bet that these same complainers would be OK with a strictly wine-selling business in the same location."
When it comes to the Hwy 18/Muddy Valley/Amity-Bellevue HWY location and area, you bet I'd have a big problem with it.
The part that bothers me is "they envision operating ALONG THE LINES of a winetasting venue." Does that mean you will be able to pull in, smoke joint and then pull back out onto "death alley" stoned out of your mind and play chicken with the locals & the coastal traffic? Big difference in impaired driving levels between most people who smoke 1 or 2 high potency joints and someone who has had a couple of ounces of wine.
Patricia
@ Seabiscuit:
1) Cite the studies of the impairment level of the effect of marijuana vs alcohol.
2) I don't know of anyone who can smoke 1 or 2 "high potency" joints in one sitting nor do I know of any public venue where one can sit and consume cannabis under the same roof it is sold in.
Seabiscuit
Patricia,
http://www.nhtsa.gov/PEOPLE/INJURY/research/job185drugs/cannabis.htm
That's just one. You can find more on your own. Not really that hard to do.
You might also check out this article:
http://newsregister.com/article?articleTitle=suspect-indicted-in-brownie-incident--1471361097--22657--1home-news
I got to spend some "quality" time in the hospital courtesy of a DUI driver who admitted to the cops that the only thing he had had "was a couple of joints while down on the river". His blood alcohol level was 0.0% as obtained via a blood test.
But I suppose you are going to tell us how you can smoke marijuana and are perfectly safe to drive a car, that marijuana will have no effect on your abilities....
"2) I don't know of anyone who can smoke 1 or 2 "high potency" joints in one sitting nor do I know of any public venue where one can sit and consume cannabis under the same roof it is sold in."
You must not know too many people in that culture, do you?Apparently you didn't read the article very closely...
"...“high end” marijuana shop at a site on Highway 18, near Lawrence Gallery, that they envision operating along the lines of a WINETASTING VENUE." Now, every "winetasting" venue I've been in, they drink the product. If they don't use the product, its not much like a winetasting venue is it? It would just be another retail store. But until there are some changes in the current laws, I don't think they are going to get very far.
Patricia
@ Seabiscuit:
I can understand why you are angry. It seems from your post that you were injured by a driver impaired by marijuana.
But I stand by my statements for reasons that you will only continue to rebut to no avail.
However, in the case study you cited it does state that "It is difficult to establish a relationship between a person's THC blood or plasma concentration and performance impairing effects." Indeed the studies are still out but after all these years that it has been studied one would think there would be much more concrete evidence available. I am not saying there is no cause due to the effect of the drug though. I am saying that the effects of alcohol have been proven and there is concrete evidence/data to back this up. Both alcohol and marijuana have been around forever.
"they envision operating ALONG THE LINES of a winetasting venue." Yes, no doubt they do. Yet there are many ways of introducing the products in such a shop without ingesting the goods (sight, smell, literature and informative talks promoting education of the products come to mind).
My statements stand:
1) I still do not know of anyone who can smoke 1 or 2 entire joints, by themselves, at one sitting...
2) I still do not know of a public venue where one can sit and consume on the grounds of the business. And I suppose you are right, "until there are some changes in the current laws" I don't think there will be any public venues for the consumption of marijuana.
Again, I understand why you are angry. I hope you have healed and are continuing to enjoy a terrific quality of life with those you love and care for. Maybe even some you aren't so wild about ;o)
Horse with no name
Same old tired rant and drama by those that can't accept that a legal product that they don't care for, should be treated like other similar products in regulation. I submit it's not the product that's the problem, it's the politics.
Those that don't like that it's legal will continue their crusade against the evil threat against their world view. Irresponsible behavior is part of life. I think everyone should be able to rally behind that crusade with calm and practicality, which has pretty much been the case with alcohol.
Not everyone that goes into a liquor store is drunk or gets drunk in their car with the jug they just purchased. I'm sure there are some that do, just from all the alkies I've ran across in life. There’s probably someone that purchases a pre-roll and fires it up going down the road, but not the majority.
We are all saying "please, please, please protect us" when you snap your seat belt and head out anywhere anymore. The way we handle it without going into panic mode is police and responsible citizens. I say if a liquor store could be somewhere, a pot shop should be able to be there too.
Seabiscuit
Patricia, I suggested that you do your own research and find it on your own. I simply provided a starting point. If you can't do your own homework, learn it on your own, then someone telling you will not accomplish a thing except to provide "reasons that you will only continue to rebut to no avail." Here is a hint, "5 nanograms of THC in their bloodstream will be considered “under the influence..."
The fact that currently there is no venue where one can sit and consume marijuana does not mean people are not trying to create such a place. The NR article gives specifics as to who and where they are trying to create just such a venue.
Horse with no name, Rotwang asked if the same complainers would be OK with a strictly wine-selling business in the same location.
I think my answer was pretty simple, you bet I would have a problem with it, and I would be against it. I can't speak for others. Has nothing to do with politics, legal in Oregon, Federally illegal, Federal Preemption Laws, or having a package store.
It has to do with providing intoxicants of any kind for immediate consumption directly adjacent to a heavily used major state highway, that until recently, was a "Safety Zone" spurring all sorts of arguments about passing zones, speed limits, lighting and a host of other things.
If you want to have a political or legal versus illegal argument, or the fact that someone could go out in the parking lot and pop a cork, go right ahead and argue with yourself or someone else.