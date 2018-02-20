Possibility of snow still in the forecast

The Yamhill Valley did not experience any overnight snowfall.

However, with the temperature dropping to the freezing level or below, schools are taking precautions.

. . . C.S. Lewis Academy (Newberg): Two hours late - elementary school, 10 a.m. start; middle school/high school, 10:10 a.m. start. No chapel.

. . . Dayton School District: Two hours late.

. . . Gaston School District: Closed. All activities and meetings are canceled.

. . . George Fox University: Newberg campus opening at 10, Portland campus at 9.

. . . Linfield College: McMinnville campus is open School of Nursing - Portland campus and clinics - will open at 11.

. . . McMinnville School District: Morning buses 21, 22, 25 and 27 on snow routes.

. . . Newberg School District: Regular late start Wednesday. Buses 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 21, 24, 25, 30, 31 and 32 on snow routes. No service on Corral Creek Road between Anna and Kramien. No service to Bell Road between Springbrook and Chehalem Station. No service to Mountain Top Road between Bell and 219.

More low elevation snow is possible tonight through early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

It looks promising for another round of low elevation snow to affect Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington tonight into early Thursday.

Similar to conditions Tuesday, the lowest elevations below 500 feet along the coast and in the southern half of the Willamette Valley may see more of a mixture of rain and snow, as opposed to predominantly snow over the north interior.

The heaviest amounts will likely be over the Coast Range where one to three inches appears likely, while in the Lower Columbia and Willamette Valleys, the best guess is for around one inch accumulations.

The snow will likely develop this evening in the north coastal areas, while elsewhere the most likely period for seeing accumulating snow will be in the late night hours.

The forecast:

Today: A chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m., Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then snow. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 41. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

.