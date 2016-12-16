Portland council bans new bulk fossil fuel terminals

PORTLAND — The Portland City Council voted to ban new bulk fossil fuel storage facilities in the city.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports it was one of several bills approved Wednesday that attempt to reduce the city's reliance on fossil fuels and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The new zoning change bans new fossil fuel storage facilities in excess of 2 million gallons and limits existing terminals from expanding in size. The move comes at a time when energy companies have proposed building coal, petroleum and liquefied natural gas export terminals in the Northwest to better reach Asian markets.

The council also adopted an electric vehicle policy that aims to put 50,000 electric vehicles on city streets by 2030, and voted to require home energy audits when houses are placed on the market.

