Portland-area thunderstorms; local 'slight chance' of showers

A nearly stationary line of thunderstorms extended from West Linn to Scotts Mills at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Yamhill County's forecast continued to be "a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then occasional drizzle after 11 p.m."

The NWS's Doppler Radar showed thunderstorm areas to include Oregon City, Tigard, Lake Oswego, Tualatin, West Linn, Milwaukie, Canby, Gladstone, Molalla, Rivergrove, Oatfield, Jennings Lodge, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Durham, Johnson City, Barlow, Oak Grove, Mulino and Colton.

"Hail up to one half inch in diameter, heavy rain, and dangerous llightning can be expected in these areas," stated the NWS report.

Thursday weather now is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high of 74 degrees.