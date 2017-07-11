Portland activist issued arrest warrant

PORTLAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Portland activist after officials say he violated his release agreement for sex abuse charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Micah Rhodes is accused of violating the terms of his release from jail in early June by having contact with a minor.

Court records state Rhodes agreed not to have contact with minors when released from jail on Feb. 17, but a video shows him doing so.

Rhodes is accused of sexually abusing two minors in Multnomah and Washington counties. He is also a registered sex offender.

Rhodes has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Rhodes has also pleaded not guilty to a separate misdemeanor theft charge in May.