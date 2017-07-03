Marcus Larson/News-Register## A Life Flight helicopter lifts off from the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 99W south of McMinnville Monday, July 3. Two helicopters and multiple ground ambulances were required to transport patients from the scene.

Polk County man dies, Amity residents hurt in three-vehicle crash

One man died and seven people were hurt Monday afternoon in a multi-car crash at Highway 99W and Durham Lane, south of McMinnville, according to Oregon State Police.

The 2:05 p.m. wreck closed the highway for about seven hours. Traffic in both directions was detoured as medics, firefighters and police worked at the scene.

According to troopers, a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was northbound on 99W. When it slowed to turn onto Durham Lane, it was struck in the rear by a 1993 Ford F-250 pickup towing a utility trailer. The impact spun the Pontiac into the southbound lane, where it was hit broadside by a 2007 Toyota Sequoia that was southbound.

The collision sent the Ford off the highway into a parked car in a driveway, then a house, troopers said.

The front passenger in the Pontiac, Jeremy M. King, 29, of Falls City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pontiac driver, Billie J. King, 24, also of Falls City, was taken by ambulance to Salem hospital. Two children in the car, ages 7 and 3, also were taken to hospitals.

The driver of the Toyota, Kris F. Painter, 62, was checked by medics, but not transported. Three passengers from that vehicle were taken to hospitals: Shirley Robins, 82, of Portland and Brittany Painter, 27, of Amity were taken to Salem by ambulance; Laurie Painter, 59, of Amity, was flown to Salem Hospital by helicopter.

The other driver, Justin M. Sauers, 24, of Amity, was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville by ambulance.