Police investigate infant's death as a homicide

McMinnville police are investigating the death of an infant as a homicide.

The 7-week-old child died Nov. 24 from "abusive head trauma" that caused a traumatic brain injury, police said. She had been taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center Nov. 21, then transferred by helicopter to Oregon Health Sciences University/Doernbecher Children's Hospital for treatment.

McMinnville fire and police departments had responded to an apartment attached to a residence at 1125 N.E. Irvine St. Nov. 21 on the report of an infant who wasn't breathing. First responders worked to resuscitate the little girl, then took her to the hospital.

"Despite the prompt attention and excellent care from all medical personnel involved, the infant succumbed," McMinnville police officials said.

The department opened an investigation, saying the girl's injuries "were not consistent with the explanation provided by the primary caregivers." The case is being investigated as a homicide pending final autopsy results from the Oregon Medical Examiner's office.

Anyone who has information about the case or about disturbances in the Irvine Street area on Nov. 20 or 21 should call the police department's tip line, at 503-434-2337.