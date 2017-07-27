Police: Couple assaulted at Portland's new swimming beach

PORTLAND — Police in Portland, Oregon say they are searching for a homeless man who attacked a couple at a new city-designated swimming beach along the Willamette River.

Sgt. Pete Simpson said Wednesday the suspect became angry with the couple because they were letting their dog run off-leash near his tent.

He says the man assaulted the couple with a metal baton.

Poet's Beach opened earlier this month to much fanfare as a way to promote swimming in the river.

The city is providing life guards and a roped swimming area as part of a pilot project to get residents into the water.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled after the attack.

The victims were both treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the police have made an arrest in the case.