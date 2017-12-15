Pirates top Kennedy; Spartans fall to Creswell

Boys’ basketball review

Dayton 75, Kennedy, 44

DAYTON – Dayton’s boys’ basketball team ran its record to 4-0 with a 75-44 victory over Kennedy Tuesday on the Pirates home court. The win also earned for them the number-one ranking in the state.

The Pirates had four scorers in double figures led by Tanner Lewis with 24. Lewis was 4-8 from three-point land. Lukas Findley was 4-4 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. Braeden Nowlin dropped in 13, and Bailey West added 11.

Dayton ran to a 26-10 first quarter lead and cruised to the victory.

The Pirates will play Salem Academy Saturday in the Dayton Tournament on the Pirates home court. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

Creswell, 70, Sheridan 54

SHERIDAN – Creswell’s Bulldog jumped to a 23-8 first quarter lead and cruised to the win against the Spartans Tuesday at the Sheridan Gym.

High scorer for the Spartans was