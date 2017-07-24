Photos: 2017 Wildwood MusicFest & Campout

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Musician Konrad Wert, who performs under the moniker Possessed by Paul James, shreds the banjo and kicks his heels up onstage at the 6th annual Wildwood MusicFest & Campout on Saturday at the Roshambo Art Farm.

Marcus Larson/News-Register##The Harmed Brothers play to the crowd on the stage that’s surrounded by a rock quarry. Around 1,000 attendees were reported at the roots rock festival that hosts talent from around the United States.

Marcus Larson/News-Register## "Bar Babes" Wendy Hutchinson and Ryan Huntington serve multiple varieties of beer to thirsty festival attendees at the concession stand.

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Lisa Miyamoto, right, and other fans cheer for the band The Harmed Brothers at the Wildwood Music Festival.