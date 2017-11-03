PERS panel presents solid report, but it's of little value to major problem

The PERS Unfunded Actuarial Liability Task Force presented its final report to the governer this week. The group was tasked with exploring a range of money-generating options to pay down the state’s retirement system debt.

The report includes plenty of useful tactics and business practices the state should consider no matter what the money be used for. But the idea that the task force’s work will be of any significance in the battle to fix PERS certainly is just a dog and pony show.

Governor Kate Brown set a target of $5 billion of new revenue to cut the pension deficit over the next five years. However, that’s struggling to tread water since the task force began its work. In July, the PERS board voted to decrease the expected return on investments from 7.5 percent to 7.2 percent, adding $2.4 billion to the unfunded liability.

When Brown announced the task force earlier this year, ideas of selling off major state assets — including universities, real estate or the state’s monopoly on liquor and workers compensation insurance — grabbed the most headlines. Those options seem all but dismissed by the governor, who set staff to follow up on two proposals: pooling the excess risk capital of state entities, and an incentive program for PERS employers to accelerate their payments to reduce the deficit.



The first is a creative option the panel content could generate $750 million to $1.5 billion. The proposal is to combine rainy day funds of entities like SAIF and public universities, then direct some of that money to the PERS debt: “If this risk capital was pooled at the state level, less would be required since the possibility that all entities would need risk capital at the same time is remote.”

The second seems like an effort to pass the hard work on. Brown favors enticing school districts and other PERS employers to pay off debt by selling assets, spending down reserves or other ways, to which the state would match 25 cents to the dollar for the local agencies’ liability. How the state would fund that program is a major question.

This process was flawed from the beginning since, as the report states: “The Governor also directed us not to consider changes to benefit levels, rates of return, or specific investments.”

Those options immediately raise ire of the public employees unions who greatly fund Democrat candidates in the state. In other words, the governor seems to be saying: “Let’s wait until after the next election to be serious about the PERS deficit.”