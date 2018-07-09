By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Permit filed for Cruising McMinnville event

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Sponge

"We're agnostic about the content of events." Agnostic? Mr. Towery either needs to choose a different word for what he means to say, or leave his skepticism about the existence of God out of the discussion.

Rotwang

I can't even think what word Towery meant to use instead of agnostic. It's like he's channeling Norm Crosby.

tagup

(in a non-religious context) having a doubtful of non-committal attitude toward something.........

I think Towery is ok according to Webster...

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS