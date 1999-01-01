Paul Daquilante

Reporter

Paul, the newspaper's longtime sports editor, left sports in March 1996 for a cityside beat that includes law enforcement agencies on the city, county and state levels, the public schools in Amity, Sheridan, Willamina and Yamhill-Carlton, and the cities of Amity, Sheridan and Willamina. He also writes features for the Community and Tempo sections. Paul attended Portland Community College and the University of Oregon. He worked part-time in The Oregonian and Eugene Register-Guard sports departments while going to college. He worked as a sportswriter for the Albany Democrat-Herald from 1975 to 1978, then became sports editor at the News-Register.