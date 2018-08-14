Patsy Ruth Feil - 1928-2018

Patsy Ruth Feil, 90, died August 14, 2018, at Willamette Valley Medical Center following a fall at her home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Patsy was born March 10, 1928, to Robert Lonzie and Maggie Florence (Pennington) Watson in Fordyce, Arkansas. She attended Fordyce public schools.

She married Corbin Fension after high school and they had one son, Jack. The family moved to Omak, Washington, in 1946. Son Jack died in 2011.

Patsy married Sylvester Feil and they lived in Washington (Omak and Renton), Alaska (Anchorage) and Oregon (Albany, Salem and McMinnville). She had a career in retail sales (pharmacy and women’s clothing).

She will be laid to rest in Wenatchee, Washington, next to her husband, Sylvester.

Mrs. Feil is survived by her grandson, Michael; sister, Sue; step-daughter, Eilene; a nephew and niece; and one step-niece. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jackie Kim; a sister, Helen; and step-daughter, Patty.

A community gathering at the McMinnville Manor Mobile Home Park court to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Macy & Son Funeral Directors of McMinnville are in charge of arrangements. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.