By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • September 12, 2016 Tweet

Parents push back on transgender issue

Former U.S. Attorney Amanda Marshall and Linfield psychology professor Tanya Tompkins criticized the Yamhill County commissioners Thursday for their recent stance in opposition to federal Title IX protections for transgender students.

Tompkins presented commissioners with a petition signed by 347 local residents, united in opposing an August letter supporting Parents’ Rights in Education. The petition called PRE “an extremist group.”

Commissioners approved the letter at the request of the group’s director, Lori Porter of Beaverton. In it, they asserted, “The board stands in support of local control and the rights of local school boards elected to execute the desires of their constituents.”

Marshall, who is married to Yamhill County Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles, has children in McMinnville schools. So does McMinnville resident Ted DeChatelet, who spoke in support of the petitioners.

They said the letter supporting Parents Rights in Education fell outside county jurisdiction, contradicted established legal opinion, and amounted to bullying of affected students. They urged the commissioners to rescind it.

The protest drew no comment from commissioners at the meeting, which also featured public comment for and against the Yamhelas Westsider trail, and a lengthy land-use hearing on whether to allow marijuana sales in highway commercial zones.

Megan Corvus of Gaston, who has volunteered as a speaker for a local LGBT-teen support group, told commissioners, “This isn’t a hypothetical discussion. Your letter has an impact on real students, who are here right now, and need a place to pee, without having to be ostracized in a place that should be safe, so they can focus on their education.”

Corvus told commissioners, “These people live here in our county. They’re going to our schools. They’re citizens here.

“The suicide rate for transgendered students is 50 percent. That’s one of every two. Just for comparison, the suicide rate of returning veterans is less than 1 percent, and yet, that’s a topic we talk about a lot.”

DeChatelet, an assistant professor of theater and dance at Western Oregon University, described himself as “a person who has evolved.”

He told commissioners that, “Ten years ago, I met my first transgender person, and I was really put off. I didn’t know what to say to them. I didn’t know how to respond.

“I couldn’t have a social conversation at a party, because it freaked me out. And I’m not proud of that at all. Over the past 10 years, I’ve gotten to know many transgender people, and they are simply that — people. And they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity by their elected officials.”

DeChatelet said he came forward to “appeal to you as humans to take a step back.”

He said, “Nobody is transgender by choice. They’re not seeking attention. It is a tough row to hoe, and we need to support these kids.”

Marshall told commissioners that the issue has already been decided, in legal terms, by the Department of Justice and the Department of Education. She said those departments are not alone in their interpretation.

“President Obama has already spoken. Of course, he is a constitutional law scholar, who taught at Harvard Law School. And he has likewise interpreted Title IX as protecting transgender students,” she said. In addition, she said, “Legal scholars across the country have agreed with this. I understand that the parents rights organization takes a different stance, and that’s certainly its First Amendment right, but this body does not consist of legal scholars, of lawyers, or of people who have the jurisdiction to make these sorts of pronouncements in terms of federal law.

“We’ve got a problem with bullying in this country in schools. We’ve got teen suicide on the rise. And we know that right now, this hasn’t been a problem at Mac High.”

She concluded, “We have transgender students in our schools at the middle school, at the elementary school and at the high school level. And they have been included and not been targeted for bullying, at least as far as I can tell from my kids, who are friends with a lot of these kids.

“This is a time for compassion, for love, for acceptance, for trust. Not a time that we want to create an environment where we single these kids out to be targets and bullied and potentially lead to the type of tragic consequences that we’ve seen across this country.”