Paolo files lawsuit against county
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
tagup
I see a settlement in the future...don't think the county wants this one in front of a jury!.... It's the responsibility of the commissioners to supervise their staff and make sound management and personnel decisions. Remember where the buck stops come election time.
Lulu
Murray Paolo deserves a huge settlement. The "clique," behaving like bitchy middle school girls, treated him like garbage.
Horse with no name
When you have ideologues with an agenda in charge, you don't get sound judgement or common sense. You usually get a mess. Can't wait to see what else is in the hopper from the B team, aka the County Commissioners.
Lulu
Justice for Paolo!