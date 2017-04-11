Owner of trash-filled Oregon boat cited for littering

TILLAMOOK — Oregon State Police cited a 28-year-old man whose abandoned boat was found along scenic Highway 6. It was overflowing with tires and trash, some of which entered the Wilson River.

Troopers from the Tillamook office took numerous complaints about the boat this winter, but finding the owner proved difficult because its identifying numbers had been altered or scratched off.

The agency says investigators eventually traced it to Justin Lee Savage, who had moved from St. Helens to Beaverton and could not keep a boat at his new place.

Savage has been accused of littering within 100 yards of a waterway.

The Oregon Department of Transportation crews moved the boat and picked up its trash.