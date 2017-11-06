Overheated dryer fills garage with smoke

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Southwest Westvale Street. Smoke was showing from a triplex.

There was no actual fire, according to McMinnville Fire Marshal/Assistant Chief Debbie McDermott. The clothes dryer in the garage overheated and produced black smoke.

"The resident did the right thing - turned the dryer off, turned off the breaker, evacuated the house and called 911," McDermott said.

There was no damage to the home.

Westvale was initially closed south of West Second Street.