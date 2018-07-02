Organizer cancels car cruise festival
Comments
scooter
I first want to state that I do enjoy this event and think it may get the most local turnout. That being said this has been an ongoing issue for years. His nonEvent/Event has been growing every year. Three years ago he shut down Davis and fourth for a beer garden and had to get the proper street closure to do so. Two years ago Ruben met with then City manager Martha Meeker and Mayor Olsen as well as other key members of the community. In that meeting it was laid out to him the necessary steps to put on his level of event. In that meeting he expressed his frustration of how much money that would cost him. He then essentially stormed out.
I have seen people discussing on Facebook where the money goes. One person saying that it went to greasing politicians pockets. I'm not sure those are the pockets getting greased. Ruben needs to be asked where that money goes.
Dragging the Gut is a great community event but should conform to all of the other events. First Ruben needs proper insurance. There needs to be a safety plan, sufficient porta potties, water stations and he needs zero-waste to help with the trash.
His issues are not new, so there is no way he can claim ignorance. All he needs to do is to treat this like a real festival and get a community committee together to put on this event successfully. The city has not told Ruben he can't do it they have just asked him to follow the proper steps. The ball is now in Ruben's court.