Oregon to consider permit fees for non-motorized boating

MEDFORD — Marine officials in Oregon are asking lawmakers to consider imposing fees on people who use kayaks, rafts and other non-motorized watercraft on the state's public waterways.

Most of the cost of upkeep for Oregon's boat ramps, other marine facilities and marine patrols is currently covered by fees charged to boaters with motorized vessels, reported The Mail Tribune. The Oregon State Marine Board wants state lawmakers to charge non-motorized boaters a permit fee that would be used for the same purpose.

The program proposed by the marine board would also fund expanded services for non-motorized boat facilities and patrols, such as marine patrols on waterways heavily used by non-motorized boats and removing navigational hazards. It would also offer grants to public agencies to buy, build, expand or renovate facilities for non-motorized boats.

Under the proposed legislation, a one-week permit for non-motorized boating would cost $4, an annual permit would cost $12 and a two-year permit would cost $20.

Marine Board spokeswoman Ashley Massey said the legislation outlining the program does not yet have a sponsor.

She said the owners of non-motorized vessels, which include driftboats, kayaks, sailboats and others, have said they would accept modest fees if they see results on the water.

“It's really about meeting the needs they told us they had,” Massey said.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/