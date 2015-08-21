Oregon Little League team falls in World Series opener

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — Isaac Garcia broke up a perfect game with a home run in the fourth inning then threw 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief to lead Pearland, Texas, to a 1-0 win over Portland, Oregon, in the Little League World Series on Friday.

Garcia delivered the only hit for Texas and made it count, driving a 3-2 pitch over the left-center field wall for the game's only run. He replaced starting pitcher Jarrett Tadlock an inning later and retired all five batters he faced. Texas advances to Sunday's winner's bracket semifinal to play the winner of the California-Kentucky game.

Oregon will play Saturday against the loser of that game in an elimination contest.

Tadlock and Garcia struck out 11 batters combined. Tadlock allowed only a fourth-inning single to Spencer Scott.

Dylan MacLean pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out 12 before reaching the 85-pitch limit.

The first eight batters of the game struck out.