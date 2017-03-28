Oregon Lawmakers To Decide The Future Of No-Cause Evictions
Comments
kona
This is ridiculous if this turns into a law. If renters act according to their rental agreement there are very seldom problems.
bonnybedlam
Most of the renters I know in Portland have been evicted under no cause rules so the property owners could put in minimal effort fixing it up a little and rent it to someone else for twice as much. I have friends cramming two or three families into two bedroom units so they can split the rent.
When my own family was renting in Dundee back in 2002, we were abruptly told that the house was being put up for sale and if they got an offer, we'd have two weeks to get out. The lack of legal protection seemed absurd then and it still does.