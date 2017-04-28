Rockne Roll/News-Register##Keenan Bailey, left, and Allen Gould of Carlton Cyderworks work to bottle a run of cider at the company's facility in McMinnville last April. Carlton Ciderworks, who's small-batch ciders are rooted in English cider-making traditions, were the third cider company established in Oregon.

Oregon cider business land use bill moving to House

SALEM — A bill that would ease Oregon's land use rules for cider businesses is moving in the Legislature.

The Capital Press reports the proposed bill received unanimous approval from the Senate in March and will come before the House early May. The bill seeks to allow cider business to produce and sell their beverages, serve food and conduct other agritourism activities on-site.

Under the bill, cider businesses producing less than 100,000 gallons (380,000 liters) of cider a year would have to be within or next to an orchard of at least 653,400 square feet (60,700 sq. meters) to qualify for the new rules.

Businesses that produce more than 100,000 gallons (380,000 liters) will have an orchard size requirement 1,742,000 square feet (161,835 sq. meters).

Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington