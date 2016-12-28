Oregon bans use of Chinese lanterns in 2017

PORTLAND — Oregon residents will no longer be allowed to release sky lanterns into the air under a new law set to take effect in 2017.

KGW-TV reports that starting Jan. 1, people caught releasing the lanterns, also known as Chinese lanterns, will face fines of up to $2,000.

A sky lantern is a paper sack suspended over a flame, usually from a small candle. The hot air from the flame causes the balloon to rise into the sky and be carried off by the wind.

Oregon Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple says the lanterns are uncontrolled and “pose an extreme fire hazard to people, property and the environment.”

___

