Open burning banned during heat wave

The Yamhill County Fire Defense Board has banned all open burning in the county while a Red Flag warning remains in place.

Red Flag warnings indicate extreme fire danger. The National Weather Service has issued the warning through Saturday night after 8 p.m.

All open burning is now banned in the county, including camp fires, portable propane or patio fireplaces and charcoal barbecues. Anyone violating the ban may be issued a citation.

Fire conditions already are taxing local fire departments. At 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Dayton, Lafayette and McMinnville firefighters responded to a brush fire on Kreder Road, between Dayton and Lafayette. The first was about 1/2 an acre in size and spreading rapidly in a cut grass field when it was reported, according to dispatchers.

Both Lafayette and McMinnville medics also answered heat exposure medical calls today.