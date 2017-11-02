By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • 

Online map shows Mac crime reports

So, does this mean that the homeowner can be charged since the intruder wasn't committing burglary? Really?!?

No, it most emphatically does not. That would be a totally unwarranted assumption.
As we reported just a couple of weeks ago:
In ORS 161.219, state law declares residents justified in shooting home invaders only if they reasonably believe the person at the other end of the barrel is:
n Committing or attempting to commit a felony involving the use or threatened imminent use of physical force against another person.
n Committing or attempting to commit a burglary in a dwelling.
n Using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force against a person.
In other words, all it requires is that the homeowner REASONABLY BELIEVE the intruder is: 1) Commiting or attempting to commit a felony involving the use or threatened imminent use of physiucal force against another person; 2) Committing or attempting to commit a burglary in a dwelling; 3 Using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force against a person.
If he reasonably believes any one of these, even if he turns out to be wrong on all counts, then he is fine. All it requires is a perception of imminent threat, and smashing the glass out to reach in and switch the lock off, after trying to smash the door open with a shoulder, would certainly instill such belief in me.
Rest easy. The perp has been charged, the homeowner has not. And that's not going to change.
