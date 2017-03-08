One dead, one hurt in McMinnville shooting; juvenile in custody

Rockne Roll/News-Register##An adult female was shot dead and an adult male was injured by gunfire at a Northeast Oregon Street residence in McMinnville Wednesday afternoon. Rockne Roll/News-Register##The shooting investigation takes place.

A woman was killed and a man wounded about 5 p.m. Wednesday in a shooting in Northeast McMinnville. A 15-year-old youth was taken into custody a short time later, after turning himself in at the county courthouse.

The victims were identifed as Kimberly Lynn Forness, 43, and Ron Spiker, 50. The 15-year-old has not yet been identified.

Police said the youth was currently undergoing medical treatment. They said he would be formally charged upon release back into their custody.

According to police, the three were not related, but were living together at a residence at 424 N.E. Oregon St., where the shooting occurred. The residence is located in an older neighborhood tucked between Lafayette Avenue and Joe Dancer Park, on the west side of the river.

John Vineyard and Sharon Hanson own the home, according to tthe Yamhill County Assessor's Office. Forness' Facebook status shows she is in a relationship with Vineyard.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to Capt. Tim Symons, thus the community is at no further risk.

According to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic:

About 5 p.m., medical personnel responded to an "electrocution" or a "shocking" one block north at 310 N.E. Oregon St. Upon arrival, they discovered a man at that address suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and legs, and police were notified.

Police determined the shootings actually took place at 424, and that's where they found Forness.

Striker was described as conscious, breathing and alert. An air ambulance wasn't available, so he was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance.

Transfer to a Portland trauma hospital was being contemplated, and subsequently have occurred, according to information posted on a GoFundMe account page that has been established for Spiker.

About 5:15 p.m., the male juvenile showed up at the courthouse. He said he had shot and killed someone, so police were called to pick him up.

Several blocks in the Oregon Street neighborhood were cordoned off while officers conducted their investigation, and a member of the county's Crime Victims Services was asked to report to the scene.

Symons said McMinnville police had received valuable assistance from the Oregon State Police, OSP Crime Lab, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Newberg, Yamhill and Amity police departments, and wished to extend their thanks.

Spiker's GoFundMe account can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/horrible-tragedy-to-our-dad.

More information will be posted when it becomes available. A fuller account is expected for Friday's print edition as well.