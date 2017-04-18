Officials unveil plan to boost Oregon town's power capacity

PORTLAND — Officials are working to provide Prineville with enough electricity to ensure the central Oregon community can keep powering huge data centers operated by Facebook and Apple and make room for other companies to move in.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Facebook and Apple's arrival produced a surge in electricity demand in Prineville over the past several years that has overwhelmed the Bonneville Power Administration's transmission capacity.

But BPA is now working on a plan that calls for doubling Prineville's capacity for electricity within a few years. It would involve upgrading electrical substations and changing how the federal agency manages power on its grid.

The city learned of its power troubles last year after an unidentified manufacturer proposed bringing 300 jobs to Prineville to build an energy-intensive factory.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com