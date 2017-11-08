By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • November 8, 2017 Tweet

Officer shoots loose dog; owner disputes account

A McMinnville police officer shot and killed an 18-month-old Labrador retriever around 9 a.m. today, Oct. 8, claiming the dog was attacking him.

One of the black lab's owners, Christian Duran-Estrada, 18, said he finds that hard to believe.

He said the dog, which got loose in the company of its mother, had never displayed any hostile tendencies. "He's more playful than aggressive," he said.

Duran said he woke up to the sound of a gunshot. Going outside, in the 700 block of Northeast 19th Street, he saw his younger dog Aso lying dead in the street. But he said the officer pumped additional rounds into the dog anyway.

McMinnville Police Chief Matt Scales said that's not true.

The officer fired three shots, Scales said. The first shot missed, but the second and third shots inflicted fatal wounds, he said.

"With the dogs' sudden aggressive behavior toward this officer, and with minimal time to react to a simultaneous attack from the two dogs, the officer was forced to fire his sidearm at the closest aggressing dog," Scales said. He said that dog was within two feet when it was hit.

At that point, the stories differ.

Duran said the dog was clearly dead, but the officer fired two more shots. Police said it took three shots to drop the dog, after the first missed.

Duran said the mother and son canines are normally confined in a fenced backyard. He said he had no idea how they got loose.

Neighbors have never complained about them, he said.

