Officer-involved shooting shuts down Highway 18

FORT HILL - An officer-involved shooting shut down Highway 18 for several hours Saturday morning in the area of the Fort Hill scales, between the Highway 22 interchange and Grand Ronde. The highway has since reopened.

The shooting that occurred between 4:30 and 5 followed a pursuit westbound on Highway 18, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. Speeds reached more than 80 mph.

Spike strips slowed the vehicle to a point where at least one tire was shredded. As deputies tried to take the subject into custody, shots were fired, according to the Polk County District Attorney's office.

CPR was performed on the individual who was shot and a Life Flight helicopter was requested to the area. However, the suspect, a 17-year-old from Silverton, died at the scene before he could be transported.

Officers said they recovered a weapon from the shooting scene.

Names of the juvenile and the involved officers are being withheld at this time, the district attorney's office said.