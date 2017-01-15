NuScale submits design for new kind of nuclear power plant

CORVALLIS — Oregon-based NuScale Power has submitted its design to federal regulators for a new kind of nuclear power plant, designed to be smaller and more affordable.

The company on Thursday submitted its 12,000-page application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The agency must approve the design before the small modular reactors can be built.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that each module is designed to generate 50 megawatts of electricity, compared to about 1,000 megawatts for a traditional nuclear power plant. Each self-contained reactor vessel could be built in a factory and shipped by truck, train or barge to its destination.

NuScale officials hope to have the first 12-module power plant on a site at the Idaho National Laboratory, a federal facility near Idaho Falls. It would be owned by the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.