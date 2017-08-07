Nursery industry top leader in agriculture production

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture says the state's nursery industry was the top commodity in 2016.

The Capital Press reports that the greenhouse and nursery industry leap-frogged the cattle industry, which was Oregon's leader in production value the year before. The ranking is part of the recently released list of the state's top 20 commodities.

Bruce Pokarney, the department's director of communications, said in a statement on Friday that the nursery industry has historically been number one. Greenhouse and nursery products brought in $909 million in 2016.

Meanwhile, Pokarney said that the Oregon hops industry saw a 99 percent increase in production value from 2015 to 2016.

According to the ODA, Oregon produces more than 220 agriculture and fishery commodities.