Noble bid preferred in District 24 House race

Long a Republican stronghold, redistricting and the incumbent’s retirement have made House District 24, which includes McMinnville, Lafayette, Dundee, Yamhill, Carlton and a portion of rural Washington county, a pivotal swing district this year. Democrats are hoping to pick up the seat being vacated by Republican Jim Weidner after four terms.

Voters have the benefit of two strong, respected candidates in Democrat Ken Moore and Republican Ron Noble. What a blessing in this political climate to have a race in which it seems voters really can’t go wrong. But we believe Noble’s previous governmental experience and promise to be an independent force in Salem makes him the best choice.

Moore is regarded as a tireless worker. He built his own house as a young man, and later spent many years farming, working construction and volunteering with local organizations.

Now in his second campaign for the seat, he’s spent the last years discussing issues and concerns with constituents and studying where the greatest needs are. He’s knocked on more than 12,000 doors, by his count.

His principal focus is education. He wants to prioritize early childhood learning and career, technical and vocational programs in our schools.

He labels himself a “rural Democrat,” as opposed to a “Portland Democrat,” noting he owns guns and has roots in agriculture. He hopes to lead the charge in completing the Newberg-Dundee Bypass.

Noble is known for his decades in public safety, including 12 years as police chief of McMinnville. He is a past president of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, which plays an active role in legislative lobbying, and has maintained an active involvement in faith-based groups and events in the community.

A distaste for polarizing partisan politics led Noble to run.

If sent to Salem, he promise to advocate for rulemaking that tackles systemic problems in state spending, with a preference for zero-based budgeting. He also stresses the need for more local control and flexibility for area businesses and agencies, with fewer state dictates, and would extend that to medical providers.

Like Moore, Noble favors more emphasis on vocational studies in public school systems.

There are several policy issues on which they agree. They both advocate for incentives and market solutions to create more affordable housing, for example.

Moore and Noble also target accountability in Salem as a major issue, saying they will campaign for built-in checks on how previous legislation is working.

It’s no secret that bipartisanship has suffered in Salem, thanks to the GOP losing its way, tempting the ascendant Democrats to run roughshod. For that reason, we find it important to send someone who can inject a more independent voice in the mix and help balance it.

We like Noble for that role, based on his record of proven leadership and governmental experience. He’ll have the knowhow to make a difference early and often, while focusing on long-term solutions leading to a more prosperous Oregon for future generations.

