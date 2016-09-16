Night paving scheduled in Dundee

Drivers traveling through Dundee at night next week should expect delays as crews pave the Highway 99W intersection with the Newberg-Dundee Bypass.



Grinding and paving work is scheduled to begin Sunday evening and occur 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.



Also, travelers should watch for signage and shifts in travel lanes on OR 99W near Dundee,” an ODOT press release stated. “A new signal has been installed and will be turned on in several weeks. Since there is no access onto the unfinished bypass until late 2017, the light will be green nearly all of the time, and drivers will continue to use OR 99W as usual.”



For more information, the public is encouraged to visit the project web site at www.newbergdundee.org.