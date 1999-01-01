News-Register Obituary Policies

When you experience the loss of a loved one, the News-Register’s online and printed obituary pages can help you convey important information, establish a permanent record and create a lasting tribute.

Death Notices, Funeral Notices and Obituaries appear first online as soon as they clear the approval process. They remain in the News-Register’s free, publicly accessible and keyword-searchable archives on a permanent basis. They subsequently are published in the next available edition of our newspaper, establishing a lasting legacy that can be shared with friends and relatives.



Our normal deadline for the newspaper is 12 p.m. Monday for Tuesday publication, and 12 p.m. Thursday for Friday publication.



Notices and Obituaries should be posted here, using our classified advertising system. They are a joint project of our news and advertising departments, and are billed at special Milestones advertising rates.



All Notices and Obituaries should be posted in the classified advertising system, including one photograph for Obituaries if desired. Additional photographs for print publication must be e-mailed or delivered as originals to the newspaper.

For your convenience, you can email your obituary and pictures directly to one of the following:

obituaries@newsregister.com

classified@newsregister.com

If you have any questions or need assistance, you can call the front office at the News-Register. 503-472-5114 or stop by our office located at 611 N.E. Third St. in downtown McMinnville, during normal office hours.

Whenever possible, we prefer the posting and billing be handled by funeral homes, as they are typically familiar with our policies, procedures and personnel. Notices may, however, also be placed by private parties, subject to verification of basic details.

Death and Funeral Notices

Death notices are designed to get word out quickly. They typically include the name, age, hometown and date of birth of the deceased, the day, date, place and cause of death, and, if known, the name of the funeral home handling arrangements.

A note that arrangements are still pending is typically included, to let readers know that further details will be forthcoming.

Funeral notices add the time, day, date and place of viewing, services and interment, along with identification of those who will be officiating at services and directions for making memorial contributions. This information can, of course, be provided in the initial notice of the death of a loved one if it is known in time.

Obituaries

Full obituaries, which include biographical and survivor information, often are accompanied by one or more photos for an additional charge. Only one photo will appear online, and should be uploaded into the classified advertising system. We are able to accommodate one or two additional photographs for print publication if they are e-mailed or delivered as originals to the newspaper.

First 5 lines cost $10.00, each additional line is $3.75 per line (consists of 9-10 words on a line).

First photo cost is $20.00, each additional is $10.00.

You may craft the obituary of your loved one any way you wish. However, obituaries commonly include:

1) The name, age and hometown of the deceased; the day, date, place and cause of death; and the name of the funeral home handling arrangements.

2) The time, day, date and place of viewing, services and interment, the person or persons who will be leading the services, and directions for making memorial contributions or conveying online condolences.

3) The date and place of birth, the names and hometowns of both parents and the towns and schools of childhood.

4) Details of educational, military, residential, marital, employment, religious, fraternal and civic history, with names and dates.

5) Honors, accomplishments, hobbies, favorite activities and treasured personal traits.

6) The names and relationships of relatives either preceding in death or surviving, with hometowns for the latter. Most frequently included are parents, spouses, life companions, children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, grandparents and great-grandparents. However, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, close friends, caretakers and other loved ones may be included at the family’s discretion.