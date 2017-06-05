News-Register collects a dozen national awards

Marcus Larson/News-Register file photo##News-Register photographer Marcus Larson earned 2nd place for this photo of Trenton Sitton trying his hand at a bean bag toss game at the 2016 Carlton Days' kids games.

The News-Register won a dozen awards, including three firsts, in this year’s National Newspaper Association competition.

The paper’s Viewpoints editorial section took top national honors. In addition, the section’s two editorialists, Editor Ossie Bladine and Managing Editor Steve Bagwell, swept the editorial-writing competition.

Bagwell placed first nationally for “County’s admission in jail suicide is encouraging” and second for “Debate on fate of landfill loses sight of big picture.” Bladine claimed third place honors with “Throwing civility under the bus for personal and political gain,” a section-front editorial decrying last-minute election mud-slinging.

Reporter Starla Pointer placed first in the business feature category for a story about baker Danny Wilser, co-owner of the Custom Baking Company. The winning story was headlined “Flour, Yeast and Magic.”

Pointer also picked up two thirds, one for a review of Gallery Theater’s production of “The Producers” and the other for a performing arts feature, “Into Character.”

Photographers Marcus Larson and Rockne Roll each received second-place showings.

Larson was honored in feature photography for a shot of a bean-bag toss at Carlton Fun Days. Roll was recognized in sports photography for a football shot titled, “Diving for the pylon.”

Finally, reporter Tom Henderson emerged a double-winner. He placed third in the business features category with “Rock around the shop” and earned an honorable mention in investigative/in-depth reporting for a story on a local addiction recovery group, which was headlined “The road to recovery.”

The association received a total of 1,433 editorial and 221 advertising entries this year. Earning at least one award were 117 member newspapers spread across states.

The News-Register has also been selected for general excellence honors this year. However, the association is keeping secret the exact placement of its general excellence winners until its fall convention.

The News-Register has won the NNA’s general excellence competition once, prevailing in 2004.