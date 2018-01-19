January 19, 2018 Tweet

Newberg woman dies following 'medical emergency' in jail

A Newberg woman died Monday following a medical emergency that occurred while in custody of the Yamhill County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a press release.

Kathleen Margaret Norman, 57, was taken into custody Sunday, Jan. 14, by Newberg-Dundee Police. Due to an underlying medical condition, she was placed in the medical unit of the jail. She was examined by the nurse of the jail’s medical contractor, Correct Care Solutions, according the sheriff’s office. Norman later suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center. Hospital staff performed lifesaving procedures, but were unable to resuscitate her.

Records show Norman was arrested for failure to appear, stemming from charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving on Dec. 12. Norman was previously arrested on DUII charges in 2012 and 2015.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, but toxicology results will likely take several months. The examination of the body showed no signs of trauma, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Tim Svenson has asked the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a review of the operating procedure implemented by the jail staff and the contracted medical team. “Until this review is completed, it would be inappropriate for the Sheriff’s Office to comment further on this matter,” the release stated.

It added: “This is a tragic event for Ms. Norman’s family. The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office are with them during this difficult time. The family has requested privacy during this period of mourning.”

The county began contracting its jail medical services with Correct Care Solutions in December of 2016, and awarded the company a renewed contract last November.

