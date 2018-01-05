Newberg man shot and killed during alleged robbery

PORTLAND - A Newberg man who was shot and killed Wednesday night while allegedly robbing an employee at the U-Haul at Powell Blvd. business has been identified as Robert R. Porter, 53, according to Portland police.

He died from gunshot wounds, the state Medical Examiner's Office said.

The employee who is believed to have shot Porter at the time of the robbery has been identified as Tyson B. Pfau, 27, according to police.

No arrests have been made. When detectives have completed their investigation, they will forward reports to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review and possible consideration of charges.

Police gave this account:

They responded to the business at 4831 S.E. Powell Blvd. on a report that a male suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from an employee. During the robberey, the suspect was shot by the employee.

The employee and suspect's firearms were seized. Two witnesses and the employee have cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.