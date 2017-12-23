Newberg man commits suicide

NEWBERG - The death of a Newberg man, found Saturday morning in the parking lot of a West First Street business, has been ruled a suicide, according to Newberg-Dundee police.

He was identified as Kelly J. Marcotte, 53, police spokesperson Jeff Kosmicki said.

He gave this account:

On Friday, an employee of the Robins Nest adult foster care home, 220 N.W. First St., reported that a resident, Marcotte, was missing from the facility.

A staff member and officers began looking for him, checking locations that included the Providence Newberg Medical Center. They were unable to locate him.

About 8:40 a.m. Saturday, an employee at Reid Rental, 408 W. First St., reported that he had found a male subject on the ground in the business lot and he appeared to be deceased.

Officers arrived, and pronounced him dead. He was identified as Marcotte. Their investigation determined he had purchased two items from a local grocery store, including a large kitchen knife.

Marcotte died from self-inflicted knife wounds, according to Kosmicki. It was confirmed he suffered from mental health issues and had previously attempted suicide.