Neuman leaving; Y-C looking for interim high school principal

YAMHILL -- Greg Neuman is leaving Yamhill-Carlton High School in order to become principal of West Linn High School.

The change will not effect Y-C High classes, according to Superintendent Charan Cline, who announced Neuman's resignation Monday.

"Greg has done a wonderful job leading YCHS over the last four years and I am grateful for his hard work," Cline said in a later to parents and other community members.

He said the district will look for an interim principal for the 2018-19 school year, which starts in September.

Cline will act as interim until someone is hired for the one-year position. He said candidates for interim jobs often are recently retired principals.

The staff change won't effect the timeline for Y-C's new facilities, either, the superintendent said. The new science and career tech building is scheduled to open in late September and the new gym by early December. Both are in concrete dome buildings.

For more information, call the school district office, at 503-852-6980.