Nestucca Access Road to be closed

The Nestucca Access Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16-17, near McGuire Reservoir while engineers replace a failed culvert, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The road will be closed about 16 miles west of Carlton. BLM representatives said the failed culvert is "actively undermining" the roadway, reducing safe travel width.

The road is scheduled to reopen Friday, Nov. 18. For more information, call the BLM Tillamook office, at 503-815-1100.